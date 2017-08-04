'A Centaur's Life' Episode 5 Spoilers: An Antarctican Has Appeared; Why Does Himeno Fear Her?

Centaur no Nayami Official Site A screenshot of the Antarctican, Quetzalcoatl Sassassul, from the Japanese anime series "A Centaur's Life."

A new student has arrived at Shin Kanata High, and it seems that an entire half-hour will be devoted to her and the mysteries of her kind on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "A Centaur's Life."

The snake folks, or more properly known as the Antarcticans, have always been shrouded in mystery. Although the students at Shin Kanata High have occasionally talked about them and even at one time saw a picture of one in a magazine, somehow they're never really quite sure if Antarcticans existed on the same plane of reality as they do.

And then there's the centaur girl Himeno, who took one look at the transfer student and almost immediately began to panic.

What has triggered this kind of reaction from Himeno? Has the centaur girl seen an Antarctican before who has left an unpleasant memory in her mind? Or is she one of those who doesn't quite believe snake folks actually existed and the sight of one now has challenged everything she's ever known?

For her part, Quetzalcoatl doesn't seem at all threatening. In fact, the synopsis for the next episode even described her as being gentle and not much different from the mild-mannered centaur girl. But still, Himeno remains fearful of her for a reason that will best be explained the episode finally airs.

Will Himeno be able to get over her fear of Quetzalcoatl? Will she ever be friends with Antarctican transfer student? If so, what incident could possibly trigger such a bond?

Unlike Himeno, though, the rest of her class seems to be very interested in their new classmate and can hardly stop asking her questions about herself, her life, the Antarctican history and their culture.

"A Centaur's Life" airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and Mondays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.