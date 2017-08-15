'A Centaur's Life' Episode 7 Spoilers: Anime to Feature Talks on First-Time Experiences and Scary Occult Movies

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese slice of life anime series, “A Centaur’s Life.”

Someone's trying something out for the first time, and there's some talk about occult movies, too, on the next episode of the Japanese anime series "A Centaur's Life."

What could Hime and her friends be up to, and what new things are they trying out soon? More importantly, what important lessons and memories will they take from the experience?

The title for the first half the upcoming episode, "First Experiences Are Scary and Fun All In One... Pardon the Rhyme," does not reveal much about what this new experience could be or who will be excited or worried about it.

Among Hime's friends, it seems that she and Nozomi will not have qualms about taking on a new challenge. However, the half Satyr girl, Kyoko, has always been shy and timid about exposing herself to new experiences. Additionally, she has the weakest stamina of the three. Could the first half of the episode be about Hime and Nozomi trying to convince Kyoko to let go of her inhibitions and enjoy life every once in a while?

Then again, the story may be focused on an entirely different set of friends, or perhaps even on the hardworking angel girl, Manami, who has won the fandom's admiration for her edgy diligence in caring for her family. Aside from this, Manami has also been efficiently fulfilling her roles both as school committee chairwoman and shrine maiden.

For everything that she has been doing for her family, surely she needs to relax and experience something new outside of her current circle.

The second half of the upcoming episode is titled "Occult Movies You Watch as a Kid Are 140% Scarier," suggesting that the kids may either be watching a movie together or talking their personal experiences with this particular genre.

It can be recalled that Hime's previous fear of snake people was triggered by a B-movie she watched when she was a kid. She has since overcome this fear, thanks to Quetzalcoatl's help. This did not, however, ensure that Hime has developed the same courage for other scary movies.

"A Centaur's Life" airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and Mondays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.