'A Centaur's Life' Episode 8 Spoilers: Daily Life at Shinkanata High Continues With a Competition and More Talks About Beliefs

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese slice of life anime series, “A Centaur’s Life.”

Antarctican exchange student Sassassul is meeting new people while also sharing interesting tidbits about her race. What new thing will she share and learn on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "A Centaur's Life"?

In the previous episode, Sassassul met Manami's triplet sisters and got to spend a fun afternoon with her new friends at the pool. It turned out that the snake girl is scared of the being in the water because, in Antarctica, falling into the water meant certain death. But when the triplet pulled her in and she found out that this wasn't the case around here, she learned to overcome one of her greatest fears.

At the end of the afternoon, she even got the chance to help out and carry one of the sleeping triplet sisters home, while sharing that Antarcticans were born of the same queen. But even though this was the case, she did also have a little sister that she was responsible for.

The second half was all about telling scary stories by candlelight, which quickly turned into a conversation about superstitions, and how even though people believed in them, they were never really regarded as fact.

However, the scene that caught viewers' interest in this week's episode was that of Shino, Hime's cousin, putting on her swimming clothes. How centaurs put on their clothes has been a curiosity that bothered fans since this series started. And as though in answer to the question that has often been posted online, the series finally revealed that centaurs put on their dress the same way as two-legged beings do: one leg or arm at a time.

There are more fact and quirky habits to discover from the daily lives of monster girls at Shinkanata High School. It seems that a serious competition is about to commence that will test the students' mental agility. Also, more talks about beliefs and traditions may also reveal more of the ways of the previously mysterious Antarctican race.

"A Centaur's Life" airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and Mondays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.