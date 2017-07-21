'A Centaur's Life' Spoilers: New Monster Girl Anime Focuses on Sweet Centaur Girl and Her Challenging School Life

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese slice of life anime series, “A Centaur’s Life.”

"Centaur no Nayami (Centaur's Worries)," also known as "A Centaur's Life," is the latest addition to the growing trend of monster girl anime. But although the characters may be supernatural and out-of-this-world, their daily slice-of-life experiences is still the same as with everyone else.

The series revolves around a sweet and shy centaur girl named Himeno Kimihara, who, at the start of the series, ended up kissing her female demon friend, Nozomi Gokuraku. Nothing romantic was going on between them, however. They were actually just rehearsing a school play. And the kiss happened all because one of their male classmates, who hoped to play the prince, happened to have modified the script to his favor.

In the end, the play turned into a daring rescue when a set of steps collapsed underneath Himeno and Nozomi and the former had to act fast to save her friend. And although such incidents are not the norm in this world, Himeno and her friends are still faced with the same kinds of struggles that youths then and now are still going through.

Himeno, for her part, has been described to be at an age during which she's very anxious about the size of her chest and body. There may also be some instances of discrimination every now and then, like how a mermaid has previously been bullied for dating one of the legged folks. There is a lesbian couple in the secondary cast, and Nozomi is more than likely harboring some one-sided feelings for her centaur friend.

Some of the issues presented in the anime may be of a sensitive nature. But more than that, the series also aims to depict the fun-loving days of youth and the importance of keeping and protecting friends.

The series is based on the manga of the same name created by Kei Murayama. Serialization began via the Monthly Comic Ryu magazine in 2011. An English version has also been published by Seven Seas Entertainment.

Haoliners Animation League took care of the anime adaptation, which is expected to run for 12 episodes.

"A Centaur's Life" airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and Mondays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X. Other scheduling information and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.