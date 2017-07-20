A Critical Eye on 'The Benedict Option'

WASHINGTON — Scholars and defenders of religious liberty are responding to a best-selling book that argues Christians should strategically and temporarily withdraw from politics, calling its implications "spiritually lazy."

At a panel discussion sponsored by The Institute on Religion and Democracy at the National Press Club Wednesday night before a crowd of 75 people, five panelists offered both praise and criticisms of Rod Dreher's book The Benedict Option, which has received considerable buzz this year.

The book explains at great length how dramatically American culture has shifted away from Judeo-Christian norms and argues that Christians who value theological orthodoxy must create conscience-forming communities patterned after Benedict of Nursia, an Italian monk who lived from 487-547. Such an effort is necessary if the Christian faith is to survive the onslaught from an increasingly hostile secular progressives.

