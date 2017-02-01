'A Cure for Wellness' Release Date, News: Clips and Commercials Delve Further into Movie's Mystery

Dane DeHaan could possibly be the breakout star for 2017 as he will be appearing in two films with highly contrasting themes. His other film with the legendary "The Ring" director, Gore Verbinski, is something that exploits one's thoughts and turns it against the viewer, becoming even more haunting. As such, all hands are on deck to increase hype for the mystery thriller "A Cure for Wellness."

YouTube/20th Century Fox "A Cure for Wellness" stars Dane DeHaan as a young executive tasked to bring back their company's CEO from a wellness facility.

In the movie's first trailer, the premise revolved around a mysterious wellness spa in the Swiss Alps where a large company's CEO opted to stay, and was believed to have lost his wits. When the ambitious Mr. Lockhart (DeHaan) went to the castle and tried to bring him home, he met an accident and became an unwilling subject to the enigmatic experiments of the facility far from civilization.

Just how cryptic is it going to be? A short clip showing DeHaan being subjected to what they call a sensory deprivation tank is meant to incite both aquaphobia and claustrophobia. The concept of the treatment is to "drown out" the senses in order for "toxins" to leave the body, which Volmer (Jason Isaacs) pointed out is characterized by hallucinations.

Aside from a quick glimpse into what audiences can expect from the film, not one, but five new TV spots were released, teasing small details about the plot. The castle was built on the ruins of an old building burnt to the ground by villagers on account of experiments, and it looks like those inhumane tests still carry on to this day.

"A Cure for Wellness" is shaping up to be a unique scare as it doesn't employ shock tactics or gore, instead dwells in the mind of the audience and seeps into one's imaginations. It can be recalled in an interview with /Film that Gore wanted people to have second thoughts when they visit a spa after watching the film, and the teasers seem to be doing just that.

"A Cure for Wellness" delivers fright in theaters on Feb. 17, 2017.