A Florida Teacher Attacks Religious Liberty

Share

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

A national religious liberty law firm is threatening to sue a Florida public school district over allegations that a high school math teacher forced Christian students to remove cross necklaces and that she is engaging in LGBT activism in her classroom.

The Liberty Counsel sent a demand letter on Wednesday to Superintendent Jeff Eakins of Hillsborough County Public Schools on behalf of a ninth-grade student who claims that her math teacher at Riverview High School, Lora Jane Riedas, required her to remove her cross while in class.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/florida-teacher-bans-cross-necklaces-in-class-promotes-lgbt-day-of-silence-181167/#saqMDaKTsr5U09lB.99

Share

Most Popular
  • 'The Shack' Cover Artist Renounces Book for Leading People Astray: 'I Have Deep Regrets'
  • Christians to Blame for 'Virtually All of Our Cultural Problems,' The Blaze's Matt Walsh Says
  • 'Bible Answer Man' Booted From Bott Radio Network After Hank Hanegraaff Joins Orthodox Church
  • College Bans Christian Preaching, Calling the Gospel 'Fighting Words'
  • Harvard University LGBT Fact Sheet Claims Gender Can 'Change Day to Day'
other headlines