A 'Legend of Zelda' Mobile Game Could Be in the Works, Fans Trying To Guess What It May Be Like

The folks over at Nintendo are reportedly planning a new mobile game, and this one could be based on "The Legend of Zelda."

Facebook courtesy of The Legend of ZeldaThe next 'Legend of Zelda' title released after 'Breath of the Wild' could be a mobile game

Sources spoken to recently by The Wall Street Journal shared that the "Zelda" game being planned for smartphones is the next step in Nintendo's strategy to "expand its mobile-games lineup."

No release date is currently known for this rumored Nintendo offering, though the report did note that it may come out after the "Animal Crossing" mobile game is released. The report added that the "Animal Crossing" game could be made available during the latter half of this year.

The people from Nintendo have not confirmed that there is indeed a "Zelda" mobile game in the works, but it would not seem to be that surprising if that eventually turned out to be the case.

Given how well-received the previously released Wii U and Nintendo Switch title "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" was, Nintendo attempting to build off of that cannot be ruled out.

Interestingly enough, even though confirmation is still lacking, that has not kept some fans from trying to guess at what a potential "Legend of Zelda" mobile game could ultimately be like.

Over on Reddit, some fans have speculated that this mobile offering could resemble "Pokemon Go" in some way, and there are some people who have expressed interest in seeing something like that.

Other fans have indicated that they would like to see Nintendo go in a different direction, something that would be new to the mobile game medium while still retaining the essence of the franchise.

For now, the people over at Nintendo still are not saying anything, but with the Electronic Entertainment Expo less than a month away, an announcement could be coming soon.

More news about the rumored "Legend of Zelda" mobile game should be made available in the near future.