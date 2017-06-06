'A Series of Unfortunate Events' Season 2 Cast News, Release Date: Nathan Fillion, Tony Hale Sign On

The world of "A Series of Unfortunate Events" is riddled with unique characters, and the Netflix series has added new names to its cast roster for the upcoming second season.

According to TheWrap, Nathan Fillion has signed on for the new season of the series. Fillion, who is known for his work on "Castle," will be portraying the role of Lemony Snicket's brother. Snicket, the narrator of the series, is played by Patrick Warburton.

Joining Fillion are fellow newcomers Tony Hale ("Veep"), Sara Rue ("Impastor"), Lucy Punch ("Ben and Kate") and Roger Bart ("Graves").

Season 2 of "A Series of Unfortunate Events" is currently in production. Neil Patrick Harris, who plays the villainous Count Olaf, took to his Instagram account recently to share a photo of himself having prosthetics applied.

Fans will also be happy to know that the show has been renewed for a third season as well. According to a report from TVLine in April, Netflix "quietly" gave the series another season.

Executive producer Daniel Handler, who also wrote the novel series from which the show is based on under a pen name, told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year that the second season will cover "the next five books," starting with "The Austere Academy" and concluding with "The Carnivorous Carnival." Season 1 spanned the first four books, from "The Bad Beginning" to "The Miserable Mill." Finally, season 3 will cover the remaining four books, from "The Slippery Slope" to "The End."

Handler also revealed that he is open to deviating from the novels, which was apparent in the first season.

"I have a sense that when you write a book the way you want, which certainly happened with me, then you have that unfettered, uncompromised vision already," Handler shared with EW. "And so [for the TV series], I wasn't the sort of person who said, 'Well, I never pictured the window in Uncle Monty's house to look like this! Everybody stop, we have to rebuild it according to the blueprint I have in my head.'"

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the second season of "A Series of Unfortunate Events."