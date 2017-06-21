'A Star Is Born' Premiere, News, Spoilers: Cast Celebrates Wrap of Production; Bradley Cooper Directs for the 1st Time

Warner Bros. will be launching a remake of the 1937 film "A Star Is Born," with cast member Bradley Cooper as director. Meanwhile, the cast of the film already celebrated the wrap of production.

Instagram/Lady GagaBradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in their upcoming film remake, "A Star Is Born."

The remake of "A Star Is Born" will hit theaters next year, featuring Cooper as one of the lead actors, as well as the film's director, The Hollywood Reporter reported. It will be Cooper's first time to direct a film, wherein he will also play a leading role, Jackson Maine.

Cooper will be joined by Lady Gaga to play Ally, the main character of the film who is trying to make it big in the entertainment industry. Ally will be learning about the entertainment business from Cooper's Maine, who is a professional with a career slowly going down the drain.

Warner Bros. began production of the remake at the 2017 Coachella music festival. The scenes from the music festival will appear in the film as part of a country concert.

Lady Gaga, who will be using her real name in the film's closing credits, Stefani Germanotta, shared on Instagram a scene from the "A Star Is Born" remake, captioning that she's "always wanted to be an actress on the big screen."

"The story of 'A Star Is Born' is so special and I'm so grateful to Bradley for making my dream come true. Can't wait for you to meet Ally," her post continued.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga and Cooper recently celebrated the end of production for the "A Star Is Born" remake.

US Weekly confirmed that Lady Gaga celebrated with Cooper and his girlfriend, Irina Shayk, at Los Angeles' The Village. Lady Gaga was not alone, as she was spotted celebrating with her boyfriend, Christian Carino, at the party.

"A Star Is Born" is slated to premiere on Sept. 28, 2018.