'A Total War Saga' Spin-Off Series Announced, Will Focus on Specific Moments in History

Computer strategy game series "Total War" will be having a spin-off series that will focus only on a specific moment rather than an entire era.

"Total War" recently announced on Twitter that there will be "a new class of historical 'Total War' game for PC" called, "A Total War Saga." Attached to the post is a link to an announcement blog featuring an interview with director Jack Lusted talking about the "Total War Saga" spin-off.

In the interview, Lusted shared that the "A Total War Saga" games will actually have "standalone spin-off titles focusing on exciting pivotal moments in history rather than whole historical eras."

Lusted said that what made these pivotal moments perfect for "A Total War Saga" is because "anything can happen" in these events that could rewrite the entire course of history.

The director said that the upcoming spin-off will be similar to "Total War" in a sense that it will also have "the same mix of turn-based campaign strategy, real-time battle tactics" and thousands of gameplay hours, only that it will revolve around one specific time in an era.

Lusted said that the "A Total War Saga" spin-off is actually similar to the gameplay of "Fall of the Samurai," wherein the game was only focused on the Boshin War.

Followers of the "Total War" series will be delighted with the new spin-off franchise because it seems that there will be an endless number of games.

"When you think of the possibilities in and around those moments, some of those really classic and inspiring moments of history, there's vast potential. Civil wars, great conquests, rebellions and uprisings, religious movements. As with 'Total War' traditionally, there's an almost endless list of possibilities of time periods and settings for future 'Total War Saga' games," Lusted explained.

Although other details are still kept under wraps, Lusted said that followers of "Total Saga" should stay tuned for upcoming news.