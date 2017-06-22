'A Way Out' Gameplay News: EA's Prison Break Game Revealed at E3

One of the best surprises at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) was, without question, EA's upcoming prison break game, "A Way Out."

During EA's press briefing at the convention, game director and writer Josef Fares, creator of "Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons," made the announcement. He also teased a few key details about the upcoming title.

"I wanted to make another game that pushed the boundaries on how to tell stories without compromising on gameplay," Fares told E3 attendees.

"A Way Out" is a narrative-driven co-op game that can only be played in split-screen. Unfortunately, the game does not come with a single-player option. It is an exclusive two-player setup, in which each player will get to control one of the main characters.

As seen in the reveal trailer, two inmates will team up to escape prison. While breaking out is a challenge in itself, the game does not end when they do so. There is a world beyond the corners of the prison, and players can explore it. The clip reveals that the inmates will have to break in certain establishments, and will have make the right connections to avoid the authorities, as they will be on the hunt for these escapees. To survive, they will have to work together.

At the press briefing, Fares could not help but talk so poorly about the platforms that the game will debut on, particularly the home consoles. According to him, there are certain limitations when it comes to game development. He even likened the PlayStation 4 to a five-year old PC. But to be fair, it is nearly five years old.

"A Way Out" is slated to premiere early in 2018. It is expected to launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One console, and on Microsoft Windows PCs.

