A Wedding Day Ruined by Men in Black Masks

The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of The Christian Post or its editors.

David Curry, president and CEO of Open Doors USA.

They had been planning their special day for months. The invites had been sent, the dress had been selected and all the small details were coming together. They were as happy as could be.

Then, a week before their wedding, things changed drastically. While their friends were holding a secret Bible study, police barged in, taking their laptops, phones and other personal belongings. Six of them were arrested and slammed with exorbitant fines — fines they would never be able to pay. Two of the girls arrested were about to graduate from the university. Upon learning this, the police called the university and barred the girls from graduating. After four years of hard work, being the top students in their class, it had all been stripped away from them.

The couple hurt for their friends and were heartbroken they would not be at their wedding. It was hard to believe this happened, but persecution was becoming more and more common. And then it hit even closer to home.

"Your daughter is going to marry a sectarian ... you cannot allow this," the police told her Muslim parents. This threating call from authorities gave the couple chills, especially when the groom's parents also received a call.

Although fearful for what might come, they moved forward with their wedding. As they made their way down the aisle to commit themselves together before God and their loved ones, masked men broke through the door. They confiscated the phones of all in attendance and arrested 12 of the guests. Their wedding day was ruined, simply because they chose to follow Jesus.

While it is hard to imagine all that these fellow believers have been through, this persecution is actually a sign of something amazing: the gospel is spreading as it never has before!

Persecution in Central Asia is rising because authorities are threatened by the spread of the gospel. Open Doors delivered more than a million Bibles in this region last year, and it still is not enough, as there are many new converts.

"We have pastors and Christian leaders throughout the region asking for more Bibles," shared one Christian leader who partners with Open Doors. "I travel by night and deliver as many as I can in one setting, so we can pass out as many Bibles as possible before being caught."

It is commonly said that where persecution happens, the gospel thrives the most. This is certainly true in Central Asia. And while it is amazing to see the gospel flourish, it is vital that we regularly lift our persecuted brothers and sisters up in prayer. Constant persecution like this can be taxing. But through the prayers of believers around the world, they can find hope, encouragement and strength to carry out the Great Commission, even in the most difficult places on earth.

For more ways you can help persecuted Christians in Central Asia, visit OpenDoorsUSA.org.

David Curry is the president and CEO of Open Doors USA, a global advocate for religious freedom and persecuted Christians.