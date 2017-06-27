A Wedding with Three Grooms? What's Next?

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

In 2016, same-sex "marriage" was legalized in Colombia. One year later, the courts have now recognized a polyamorous "family" of three men. And there is no slippery slope?

As reported by the Daily Mail, "Actor Victor Hugo Prada and his two partners, sports instructor John Alejandro Rodriguez and journalist Manuel Jose Bermudez, have signed legal papers with a solicitor in the city of Medellin, establishing them as a family unit with inheritance rights.

"'We wanted to validate our household ... and our rights, because we had no solid legal basis establishing us as a family,' said one of the men, Prada, in a video published by Colombian media on Monday."

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/3-men-get-married-in-colombia-there-is-no-slippery-slope-188917/#TYsLOHJQmOcZmm0k.99

