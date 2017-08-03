'A Wrinkle in Time' Premiere, Spoilers: Star-Studded Cast Share Thoughts on Their Roles; Oprah on Playing the Wisest

The cast of "A Wrinkle in Time," comprised of A-list Hollywood actors, share their thoughts about the film and their characters. Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey is set to portray the wisest woman in the universe.

Facebook/WrinkleinTimeMovie Disney's adaptation of "A Wrinkle in Time" is slated to premiere in March 2018.

Ava DuVernay serves as the director of Disney's film adaptation of the 1963 novel, "A Wrinkle in Time," written by Madeleine L'Engle. The novel, which received several awards such as the Lewis Carroll Shelf Award and the Newbery Medal, follows the story of a young girl who searches for her missing father by warping through time zones.

DuVernay showcased the first trailer for "A Wrinkle in Time" at the D23 Expo last July, which revealed a star-studded cast, including Reese Witherspoon, Bellamy Young, Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Pena, Mindy Kaling and more.

One of the biggest stars aboard the film is Oprah Winfrey, who is slated to play the wise Mrs. Which, the leader of three alien beings who will help Storm Reid's Meg, Levi Miller's Calvin and Deric McCabe's Charles in searching for their scientist father, Dr. Alex Murry, portrayed by Pine.

"When Ava told me it is a character who is one of the wisest women in the universe, who wouldn't say yes to that?" Winfrey told the D23 audience.

Meanwhile, Witherspoon, who plays Mrs. Whatsit, confessed that she adored the novel while she was growing up.

"I just thought it was so magical that Ava chose to put her beautiful direction toward this material. She sees the whole world and the beauty of the world," the "Big Little Lies" actress said, admiring both the film and the director.

Pine, on the other hand, revealed that he had little knowledge of the novel's plot before he was cast as one of the characters. However, the "Wonder Woman" actor admitted that he was sold on his role after talking with DuVernay about the film.

"A Wrinkle in Time" is slated to premiere on March 9, 2018.