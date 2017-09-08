Aaron Carter Latest News: Singer Recovering From Injuries He Sustained From Car Accident

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo Singer Aaron Carter poses on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010.

Aaron Carter is in recovery after getting involved in "terrible" car crash that had left him with a broken nose last Tuesday.

The former teen sensation shared the horrific news via his official Twitter handle. And while the incident itself is serious, Carter assured fans that even though he had suffered a broken nose and a few other injuries, he is on the road to recovery. The singer also revealed that he had totaled his car in the accident, but luckily, his representatives had confirmed that no one involved was seriously injured.

"Life is really so precious, I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled my BMW M4," the 29-year-old shared on Twitter. "TBH this s**t hurts my arms hurt my legs hurt all my airbags went off I broke my nose this is f****d up... I never meant to get into an accident as severe as this. I've ran into people before and honestly nothing compares to what happened today," Carter went on to say.

Upon the revelation of his accident, his fans quickly tweeted their worries about the singer, and Carter made sure to thank them for all the support he has received.

Aaron Carter has had a bit of a rough year. Back in July, he was arrested by authorities for under the influence as well as possession of marijuana. Just a few weeks ago, the singer and younger brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter also came out as bisexual in an emotional letter to his fans. Shortly after that confession, he broke up with his girlfriend of many years, Madison Parker.

"I had discussed it with my ex-girlfriend, and she didn't really understand it. She didn't want to." he says, adding, "And that was it. So we left it mutual and parted ways."

But bad news aside, Carter also revealed his plans to lay low for a while and concentrate on working on a new album, his first one after over a decade.