Aaron Carter, Nick Carter Family Feud: Money Allegedly Came Between the Brothers 15 Years Ago

The feud between brothers Aaron and Nick Carter might have started over money problems 15 years ago. Their rift has been reignited in recent days following Aaron's arrest for driving under the influence (DUI).

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Aaron Carter is out on bail following a DUI arrest. His brother Nick Carter posted his message of support on social media.

Aaron has since posted bail and has been granting interviews explaining his arrest for DUI and possession of marijuana. He told Entertainment Tonight he needs marijuana for a medical condition but the people around him think he has a drug addiction problem.

His older brother, meanwhile, expressed on Twitter that he's willing to help him get better. Aaron, however, lashed out at Nick for using his struggles for publicity.

"If my own blood truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn't he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?" Aaron said in a statement.

Thank you ALL for your prayers & well wishes. I am so sorry to all my fans that I missed. The truth will come out! Read my statement here: pic.twitter.com/XaiKqUeXxh — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 17, 2017

Reports stated that the brothers drifted apart when Aaron was around 11 or 12 and Nick was 18 and touring with the Backstreet Boys. As Aaron was also making a living as a young solo artist, he became the sole supporter of his parents while Nick allegedly didn't help out.

"When my brother was 18 years old, he was out of the house," Aaron told GQ in 2016. "Didn't take care of the family. I started when I was 7 years old, and I was a provider for my family, too."

But all this hard work is seemingly gone as Aaron filed for bankruptcy at 18. Because of mismanaged finances by his parents, he owed the government taxes worth more than his trust fund money. The judge on his case, however, granted him a full discharge, citing he had no more debts and his credit score had been restored.

This was not the first time Aaron has expressed resentment for his brother. In 2015, he told Joiz that he was not friends with Nick. Watch the said interview below: