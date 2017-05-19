Aaron Hernandez News: Kyle Kennedy Requests for the Suicide Letter Hernandez Allegedly Left Him

Last Tuesday, Kyle Kennedy, the alleged prison lover of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, requested to see the handwritten suicide note that Hernandez reportedly left him.

Reuters/CJ Gunther Former NFL Aaron Hernandez took his own life last month, two days after rumors about his sexuality broke out.

"I want to be clear that at no time have I seen a note addressed to me from my close friend Aaron Hernandez but I have reason to believe it was in fact intended for me," Kennedy says in a statement. "It was the press that first reported that this letter was sent to me and as a result, my attorney, Larry Army Jr., has repeatedly requested a copy for us to review."

Hernandez reportedly penned three letters prior to committing suicide. The former New England Patriots player, who is survived by his fiancée Shayanna Jenkins and their daughter, was found dead in his jail cell on April 19 by a prison official.

Aaron Hernandez's fiancée recently spoke out about the rumors on Hernandez's sexuality. In an interview with Dr. Phil, Jenkins says she has no reason to believe that her boyfriend was gay.

As previously reported, Jenkins heard about these rumors from Hernandez's teammates. When she asked her boyfriend about it, he denied it, and she took his word over theirs.

As for Hernandez's rumored lover, Kennedy, Jenkins claims to have not heard about him until recently. Rumors suggest that the pair requested to be transferred to the same cell. Jenkins finds no truth in the rumors, as she believes that Hernandez preferred to have a cell all to himself. When asked about Kennedy, Jenkins shares that the football star never mentioned him when he was alive. On the other hand, Kennedy claims to have been one of Hernandez's close friends in prison.

Like most of the rumors, Jenkins does not believe that Hernandez left behind three suicide notes.

More updates should arrive soon.