Aaron Hernandez updates: Fallen NFL star pleaded for transfer to another cell block, prison letters reveal

Letters written by Aaron Hernandez while behind bars show he begged prison officials to let him move to a different part of the facility. The former National Football League (NFL) star said he wanted to be with two other inmates whom he referred to as his "brother" and his "heart."

Reutres/CJ GuntherFormer NFL Aaron Hernandez took his own life last month.

Boston Globe obtained a total of five letters written by Hernandez while he was in prison. The said letters were authenticated by state officials. One letter addressed to IPS (Inner Perimeter Security unit) shows Hernandez trying to dispel "false gossip." However, details about the gossip Hernandez was referring to were redacted.

"I'm trying to start my life bid where I'm going to end up in the long run for the long run which is P2," Hernandez wrote in a letter addressed to the prison's security staff dated June 12, 2015.

"So, please make this happen and I even prefer to move in with (redacted); me and him are very close and have been since the streets and that's FACT, not bulls--t. He's my heart and like a real brother to me that's why I want and am requesting to go upstairs and live with him," the late football player added.

At the end of the letter, Hernandez listed two potential cellmates: "1. (redacted) who is my 'heart' and is already in P2" and "2. (redacted) who I'm close with, kind of like a brother."

Reports note that prison officials did not grant Hernandez's plea. He spent his final days in a single cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts, and eventually took his own life on April 19.

After the ex-Patriots star's death, rumors about his sexuality started surfacing. Some media outlets claimed Hernandez might be gay, with one report even claiming he had a relationship with an inmate named Kyle Kennedy. It is still unclear whether Hernandez was pertaining to Kennedy in the recently revealed letters.