Aaron Hernandez Wrote 'John 3:16' In Blood on Prison Wall, Police Say

Two weeks since former NFL player Aaron Hernandez apparently killed himself inside his Massachusetts prison cell, new details surfaced about the incident indicating that he was naked and that he wrote "John 3:16" in blood on the wall of his cell.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/CJ GUNTHER) Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez and defense attorney Charles Rankin wait in the courtroom during the jury deliberation in his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, April 10, 2015.

The former member of the New England Patriot was found hanging on his cell on April 19 in an apparent suicide, according to TMZ, citing a police report.

Additional details have been released regarding the suicide, including the finding that Hernandez apparently made sure no one would come to his aid as he jammed the door of his cell with cardboards.

Officers from the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Facility found drawings written on the wall in blood with a Bible opened on the verse John 3:16 under the drawings, The Daily Mail reported.

John 3:16 is basically the crux of Christianity, stating, "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."

The police report did not say what the drawings were but took note that there was a blood mark on the 16th verse on chapter three of the book of John.

The former NFL player also had a cut on his middle finger and large circular marks on his feet, apparently from blood. There was also ink on his forehead.

Officials from the correctional facility saw his cell window covered with a sheet, which alerted them that something was not right.

When the authorities got in, they found shampoo all over the floor in an apparent attempt to make it slippery so that Hernandez wouldn't be able to stabilize his footing in the event that he changed his mind and tried to get some balance.

Upon further investigation, no drugs were found in the body of the ex-New England Patriots star.

Three handwritten notes were found in his cell, and experts confirmed that they were from the former NFL player's hand. The letters were addressed to his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, their daughter, and Kyle Kennedy, the inmate he became friends with in prison.

Hernandez purportedly committed suicide five days after he was acquitted from the double killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in 2012.

The former player's lawyer expressed doubts on the "validity" of the investigation of the officials.

"The unprofessional behavior of those entrusted to impartially and professionally conduct an investigation into Aaron's death has caused grave concern as to the validity and thoroughness of the investigation," he told CNN.