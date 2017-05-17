Aaron Hernandez's Fiancee Shayanna Jenkins News: 'He Was Very Much a Man to Me,' Jenkins Says

Aaron Hernandez's fiancée Shayanna Jenkins recently addressed allegations about the former New England Patriots player's sexuality in an interview with Dr. Phil.

Reuters/CJ Gunther Former NFL Aaron Hernandez took his own life last month, days after rumors about his sexuality broke out.

In the interview, Shayanna expressed her disbelief, claiming the rumors suggesting that Aaron is gay are false.

"I had no indication or any feeling that he was gay," Shayanna admitted before adding, "He was very much a man to me. I don't know where this came from."

Shayanna first heard about Aaron's bisexuality from his teammates. When she confronted her boyfriend, he denied the rumors, and she believed him.

She also admitted that she does not believe the rumors claiming the football star had a gay lover named Kyle Kennedy, as reported by Daily Mail.

"I don't know who this Kyle Kennedy is. I've never heard of him, honestly. Aaron has never mentioned him," Shayanna told Dr. Phil.

Reports say that Aaron and Kyle had requested to be transferred to the same cell. But contrary to the claims, to Shayanna's knowledge, Aaron preferred to be alone in his cell.

The NFL star was serving time for the murder of Odin Lloyd. Hernandez committed suicide last month in his jail cell. Two days after the rumors broke out, on April 19, Hernandez was found dead by a prison official at 5:27 a.m.

The rumors, however, do not stop there. Following Hernandez's death, Kyle's lawyer spoke out and shared he left his client a suicide note. The lawyer revealed that he, in the letter, not only talked about giving Kyle a $50,000 watch but he also expressed desire to commit suicide. This was one of the three suicide letters he penned.

Shayanna also has her doubts about the letters. This is not much of a surprise as she would like to think that her fiancée did not commit suicide.

Aaron Hernandez is survived by his fiancée and their daughter.