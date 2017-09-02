Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn Split News: Quarterback Opens Up About 'Increased Strain' From Public Relationship

Aaron Rodgers aired his side of the split from Olivia Munn in a recent interview. The NFL quarterback recalled how fame and public scrutiny made things complicated for them as a couple.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Olivia Munn poses at the premiere of "Magic Mike" during the closing night of the Los Angeles Film Festival.

In a new profile piece with ESPN The Magazine, the Green Bay Packers player noted how living out their relationship in the public eye has been difficult for him. The 33-year-old quarterback shared how public scrutiny has "increased strain" on his relationship with Olivia Munn.

"When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it's definitely... it's difficult," he explained, being careful not to mention the 37-year old actress' name during the interview posted on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The fans have their own takes on the matter between him and the "Predator" star, and all of it has taken its toll on him as he tried to take public opinion into account.

"It has some extra constraints because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections," the football star added, being careful not to let slip details that might be taken the wrong way.

Rodgers and Munn started seeing each other as far back as early 2014, and they were together until they decided to part ways in April this year. The decision reportedly came from the football star, according to sources as reported by Us Magazine.

By the time of their split, the couple has been going through some relationship issues since summer of last year. The opinion of his family might be involved in the matter, according to another insider.

The "X-Men: Apocalypse" star is apparently having trouble getting along with Rodgers' family, according to the source. "They think she's controlling," the confidant noted. Another source spoke with People to clarify, however, that Aaron's family has nothing to do with it.

"He's making personal decisions about the next steps for all areas of his life, but he's going to keep the details about [it] to himself right now," the insider added.