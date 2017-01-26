Aaron Rodgers-Olivia Munn news, update 2017: Munn thanks fans for supporting Rodgers, takes dig at boyfriend's family

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not exactly in high spirits right now after the Atlanta Falcons beat his team with a score of 44–21. After all, the Packers were so close to the grand prize, but it has somehow slipped away.

Reuters/Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORKGreen Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after losing to the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome, Jan. 22.

After the disappointing loss, Rodgers' celebrity girlfriend thanked the fans for their support. It was a nice gesture, however, her thank you note also contained a not-so-subtle dig at her boyfriend's family.

"So proud of this team. They faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled to get this far. THANK YOU to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy. It helped them get this far," Munn said in her handwritten note.

Commenters on Munn's post definitely noticed what she was doing, and her message received mixed reactions. Some commenters believe Munn should encourage Rodgers to patch things up with his family, but others think Munn was right for calling out Rodgers' family for airing their dirty laundry in public.

Their family problems became public knowledge when Rodgers' younger brother, Jordan, appeared on "The Bachelorette" and revealed that the quarterback has cut ties with the family. His father, Ed, also talked about the family drama in an interview with The New York Times earlier this month.

Last week, Us Weekly reported that a source told them Rodgers' family didn't distance themselves from him. Apparently, it was the quarterback who decided to cut ties with his family. The publication's source also revealed that Munn was the cause of the rift between Rodgers' and his family.

"When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn't trust her and thought she wasn't with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family," the source revealed.

Right now, Rodgers is probably still reeling from his team's defeat, but it seems that he will not find peace off the field because his relationship with his family is in shambles.