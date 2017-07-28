Abby Lee Miller Demands Credit for Maddie Ziegler's Success

Former "Dance Moms" reality star Abby Lee Miller wants to be acknowledged for the success of one of her ex-pupils, Maddie Ziegler. She even claims to have been a mother figure to Sia's muse.

REUTERS/Elizabeth Daley "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller faces life behind bars.

Before Miller was sent to prison, she poured her heart out in a tell-all interview. She said that she is disappointment about not getting any credit for the success of Ziegler, who is best known worldwide as the young dancer in Sia's music videos.

"I don't think had she not been in my studio, she would be where she is today," Miller confidently claimed during her Lifetime special "Dane Moms: Abby Lee Tells All."

She added, "I'm not gonna say that I made anybody, I didn't make her, her mom and dad created her, but I certainly added my two cents in."

In addition, Miller admitted that she hopes the rising star would remember the good times they have shared. She says that their good memories outnumber the bad ones.

In the same interview, Miller, who is currently serving time at the Federal Correctional Complex, Satellite Prison Camp in Victorville, California, admitted that she is petrified of spending time behind bars. And that she even hopes it is not a bad as she imagines.

As previously reported, Miller hired a consultant to prep her for her 366-day journey in prison. She was told to get chummy with correction officers, so she can get better job assignments. And she was encouraged to befriend those who admire celebrities, so she can have someone to count on if ever she is bullied inside.

For the uninitiated, the former "Dance Moms" coach is serving time for bankruptcy fraud and for failing to report international monetary transaction. Miller was initially asked to surrender herself by the end of June, but the date was pushed back. She entered prison in July.