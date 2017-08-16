Abby Lee Miller in Prison Latest News: 'Dance Moms' Star's Inmates 'Loathe' Her Diva Attitude

Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME Abby Lee Miller serving tough life in prison

It seems like the incarcerated "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller is having a tough life behind bars, thanks to her diva attitude.

Several sources reportedly told RadarOnline that the 50-year-old reality star and owner of the Abby Lee Dance Company is not very popular with her inmates in the FCI Victorville facility where she is currently serving her one year and one day sentence for bankruptcy fraud.

According to the sources, Miller tends to alienate herself. "She is narcissistic and lazy and the women literally loathe her," the source said.

The report also added that Miller likes to remind everyone in the facility that she is rich, and she does not deserve to be there in the first place. "She loves to read about herself in the magazines and does not leave her cell because she says she has zero interest in associating with what she calls 'jailbait!'" the source also stated.

This attitude reportedly caused her to receive violent threats and almost got her beaten up in prison. This is why an insider believes that she should change her ways if she wants to avoid getting hurt by her inmates.

The source also added that Miller only has her former hairdresser to talk to outside the cell. She reportedly has no friends or family to talk to, which could be "quite sad."

Meanwhile, Miller's former "Dance Moms" co-stars revealed their views about her imprisonment with Entertainment Tonight during the coverage of the 2017 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 14.

According to Chloe Lukasiak's mother Christi Lukasiak, she was not surprised to learn that Miller will be brought behind bars. "I've known Abby for a very long time, so I can't say I was really surprised... there's a lot of history there," Lukasiak stated.

While Lukasiak revealed that she opted not to watch Miller being shipped to jail, dancer Kendall Vertes admitted that she did see how the former ALDC head coach landed in prison. "I don't really know what to say about that, but good luck to her and hope she's well where she is," the young dancer stated.

Lifetime airs the latest season of "Dance Moms" every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT.