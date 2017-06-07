Abby Lee Miller News: Dance Coach Wishes Mackenzie Ziegler a Happy Birthday

Despite their issues in the past, "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller still wished her former student Mackenzie Ziegler a happy birthday this weekend.

Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIMEA promotional photo of the reality TV series "Dance Moms" which starred Abby Lee Miller.

Miller, 50, is now preparing to serve her time in jail for bankruptcy fraud. She was previously arrested for not declaring the income she made from the Lifetime reality show. The former dance coach has been sentenced to one year and one month behind bars, and she is scheduled to check in on June 30.

While counting down the days before she enters jail, Miller has been posting throw-back photos of her time in "Dance Moms" — possibly reminiscing about good memories before her life turned upside down.

Miller recently greeted Ziegler on her birthday and shared an old photo of them together on Instagram. "Happy 13th Birthday to @kenzieziegler Hope it was a fabulous celebration fit for a teenage sensation! *I was not on social media yesterday, so forgive me," reads the caption.

According to reports, Miller's social media followers commented on the post and reminded her that she had been blocked by Ziegler. Many said posting birthday wishes for the young dancer was a fruitless effort since she will not see it anyway. While others still commended Miller's effort to reach out to her former student, some said Miller's picture posting/tagging is turning into stalking.

Professional dancer Cheryl Burke is filling Miller's shoes now that she's out of the show. The "Dancing with the Stars" alum had a sit-down interview with Steve Harvey earlier this week and she said she will have a different approach with the aspiring dancers.

"I don't scream or yell — I don't believe in that," Burke told Harvey, stressing that she still has high standards for her students. Although she is also stern and strict, the 33-year-old maintained that she will train her students "in a way that's loving and it's caring."