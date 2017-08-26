Abby Lee Miller News: 'Dance Moms' Diva 'Furious' Over Denied Special Treatments in Jail

Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller struggles with prison life.

Despite her incarceration, Abby Lee Miller still showcases the diva attitude that made her famous in "Dance Moms."

The former reality star is currently spending her time behind bars after pleading guilty to felony bankruptcy fraud and was sentenced to spend 366 days in the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California on July 12.

But a source reportedly told RadarOnline that the 51-year-old dance choreographer became furious after the prison officials denied to give her special treatment.

"Abby Lee was telling people that she was promised special meals and her own room," the source stated. "Obviously, she has gotten neither!"

The report also claims that Miller hired a bodyguard in prison to watch over her. "The bodyguard is getting paid in commissary cash to watch over her cell and make sure that she is not messed with when she is in the TV room desperately surfing the stations to find out information about herself!" the source also stated.

Prior to her imprisonment, Miller sat down in an interview with People in April to talk about her fears once she enters the jail facility.

"I'm afraid of being physically abused or raped," the Abby Lee Dance Company owner stated. "I have to stay busy. If I thought about it every day, I'd just sit around and cry."

However, the prison insider said that Miller might start having her hands full in the coming days once she receives her job assignment. "She will be done going through admissions and orientation, so she will have a permanent room assignment and job by the end of the month."

Meanwhile, other reports reveal that Miller's former favorite student and past "Dance Moms" student Mackenzie Ziegler already blocked the ex-dance coach from accessing her social media accounts even before she entered the penitentiary in July this year.