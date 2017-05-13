Abby Lee Miller News: 'Dance Moms' Star Looking Forward to Do New Show After Prison

Despite her fears and worry about her impending year-long incarceration, "Dance Moms" alum Abby Lee Miller has something to look forward to after prison — a brand-new show she plans to do after she has done the time.

(Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)Abby Lee Miller of the show ''Dance Moms'' arrives at the Teen Choice Awards 2014 in Los Angeles, California August 10, 2014.

For those who are not in the know, Miller was recently sentenced to a year in prison for bankruptcy fraud. On top of this, she was fined $40,000 and was requested to pay a $120,000 judgement.

Despite this, Miller is already looking ahead to the time she walks as a free woman again. She revealed to E! News that she has already been contacted about the new show.

"Someone's already called me to be there to start saying shoot. We're ready with cameras. We're ready to go," the reality star revealed.

"If worse comes to worse, I'm a good teacher. I'm good at what I do. I have an eye for detail. I can take a beginner kid that has never danced in their lives and I can teach them something or I can take a really advanced dancer and I can make them into a professional," Miller went on to say.

Prior to her sentencing, Miller left "Dance Moms" in the middle of the production for the second half of season 7 after feeling "manipulated" by producers and receiving no creative credit despite her involvement in the show since its inception.

Miller was replaced by "Dancing with the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke, who easily endeared herself to the cast of the show and won over many fans.

Miller will have to report to prison in the next six weeks. She hopes that she will be able to continue her business even from behind bars, although she admits this is implausible

"Maybe I'm fooling myself and I won't be able to do any work," the feisty dance instructor said. "I've made mistakes. I have to pay for those mistakes. I feel like the whole case could have been handled differently," she went on to say.