Abby Lee Miller News: Former Dance Coach Delivers Tearful Goodbye in Latest 'Dance Moms' Teaser

Abby Lee Miller recently said her final goodbyes to "Dance Moms," the show that launched her career.

REUTERS/Elizabeth DaleyFeatured in the image is former "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller.

Lifetime released a new sneak peek at Miller's last appearance on the reality series and it looks like there is no warm welcome for the dance coach. In the short clip, things immediately got out of hand when the 51-year-old went back to meet her former students and their mothers to say her final goodbyes to them.

"Why are you back? You don't want to work with the kids, they don't want to work with you," said one mother, who was clearly upset about seeing Miller again. "It was like, five years of my life," the instructor tearfully responded.

Back in March, Miller announced her resignation from "Dance Moms" via Instagram. She accused the show's producers of treating her "like dirt" after she completed scenes for the second half season 7.

Miller has been spotted out and about in L.A. this week, and she appeared to be savoring her final days as a free woman. She sported a casual outfit as she ran some errands with a female friend. They also did some shopping before heading to Olive Garden to have lunch.

As previously reported, the reality star is entering prison on June 30 to serve her sentence. Miller admitted to PEOPLE in April that she's worried about what lies ahead for her.

"I'm afraid of being physically abused or raped," she said. "I have to stay busy. If I thought about it every day, I'd just sit around and cry."

Miller will spend one year and one day in federal prison, which will be followed by two years of supervised release.

The seventh season of "Dance Moms" will premiere Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.