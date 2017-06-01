Abby Lee Miller News: Former Dance Coach's Prison Check-In Date Revealed

Abby Lee Miller's journey behind bars officially begins in less than a month.

Reuters/Danny MoloshokAbby Lee Miller of the show "Dance Moms" arrives at the Teen Choice Awards 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

According to Radar Online, the "Dance Moms" star is scheduled to enter prison on June 30. Miller's rep confirmed her prison check-in date to the publication, stressing that it's not June 25, as previous reports have noted. The dance teacher has no idea where she will be serving her time yet, but she is hoping to be assigned at either Apple Valley or Victorville.

Despite the challenges she is currently facing, Miller feels optimistic about her career when she completes her time in jail. "I hope to come out and have a new TV show, a scripted show that I've created," the 50-year-old told Us Weekly. "And it's kind of, you know, a teenage show where Dance Moms leaves off, what should happen next because I know what should happen next."

She also hopes to continue working while she is in prison. "I'm working on a new book right now. We're working on a Broadway show, 'Dance Moms: The Musical,'" Miller added.

Miller previously teased that former dancers on "Dance Moms" would appear in her new series. However, considering her strained relationship with most of the original cast members, it's possible she was pertaining to some of the newer dancers.

For those not in the loop, Miller's successful career turned upside down when she was convicted of fraud last year. Authorities have learned that the choreographer attempted to hide $775,000 from her declared income.

Reports note that Miller is still shocked by the judge's decision on her case. She admitted that upon hearing the final ruling, she almost fell on the ground because she never expected to be convicted of a crime. Additionally, Miller mentioned that she almost paid people just to clear the charges against her.