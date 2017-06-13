Abby Lee Miller News: Former 'Dance Moms' Coach Slapped with Code Violations in Florida Vacation Home

Abby Lee Miller is not taking the blame for the code violations in her Florida vacation home.

Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIMEA promotional photo of the reality TV series "Dance Moms" which stars Abby Lee Miller.

Back in May, Miller faced code violations after it was discovered that her vacation home in Davenport, Florida was not properly maintained. The 50-year-old has not been to the house in over a year and a half, and no one took care of the property while she was away. Miller's neighbors reportedly brought the situation to the attention of he local Homeowner's Association Board, which claimed that Miller's swimming pool has been infested with rodents and mosquitoes.

"One of the board members went over there to get the pool running because it was infested with mosquitoes. He had to clean, filter and shock the pool heavily," said Homeowner's Association Board representative Frederick Beyer.

Miller has since addressed the issue, and she recently expressed her frustration about it on Instagram. The TV personality said her landscaper is the one to blame because his team has done "nothing" to maintain the place. She also thanked one of her neighbors who helped her clean up the mess.

Miller had been a dance coach on the Lifetime reality show "Dance Moms" since its 2011 debut, before she was sentenced to prison. "Dancing with the Stars" star Cheryl Burke will take on Miller's role when the TV series returns for season 8.

In a previous interview, Miller said she has long planned to accept new gigs since she was indicted for fraud charges in 2015 but the network did not allow her to do so. "I've been offered some other jobs, but they're on camera. And, according to Lifetime, I can't be on camera with any other network but theirs," the reality star stated.

Miller, 50, was indicted on 20 counts of bankruptcy fraud, false bankruptcy declarations and concealment of bankruptcy assets. She was sentenced to 366 days in jail, with a prison check-in scheduled later this month.