Abby Lee Miller News: Former 'Dance Moms' Star Fears Physical, Sexual Abuse Once Her Jail Term Begins

With beleaguered TV personality Abby Lee Miller set to serve her prison sentence for fraud beginning next month, the former "Dance Moms" star reveals that she fears of possibly being raped or beaten in prison.

Facebook/Dance MomsAbby Lee Miller is said to begin her jail term for her fraud case beginning June 23.

Last May 9, Miller's worst fear turned into a reality when a court handed out its verdict on a fraud case filed against her. According to reports, it was proven that the TV personality was trying to hide $775,000 in income while going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and is ordered to serve a prison time of one year and one day in prison and to pay $160,000 in fines.

While Miller is not expected to begin her prison term earlier than June 23, the former "Dance Moms" star already dreads the time she sets foot in jail. In an exclusive interview with In Touch, the TV personality reveals she is terrified by the thought of possibly being sexually and physically abused while serving her jail term.

"I just keep thinking I'm going to wake up and it'll all have been a nightmare, that someone is going to see the light and say, 'They went after the wrong person.' I'm not as strong as I may appear on TV," Miller tells In Touch.

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Miller reveals that a group of mothers of her former dance students — Kelly Hyland, Christi Lukasiak, Dawn Check, and Diane Pent — attended the promulgation of her sentence last May 9 and made sure they were there when the verdict on her case was handed down. However, as Miller had issues with the said moms, they were not there to give her the emotional support she needed and did the opposite instead.

"They were laughing at me," Miller reveals..

Miller's ordeal seems to be celebrated, indeed, by those moms as, based on Hyland's Instagam post , she is joined by the three other "Dance Moms" mothers in a champagne session in a photo that comes with the caption "Who is the happiest?"