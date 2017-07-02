Abby Lee Miller News Update: Former 'Dance Moms' Star's Prison Term Pushed Back

(Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)Abby Lee Miller of the show ''Dance Moms'' arrives at the Teen Choice Awards 2014 in Los Angeles, California, August 10, 2014.

Former "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller is not going behind bars just yet. The dance instructor was given a reprieve on the same day she was supposed to start her prison time, which was June 30.

Thanks to the delay, Miller is now required to report to a Southern California facility around July 12. She was sentenced to one year and one day of incarceration for 20 counts of fraud.

But she could end up getting out early. According to Deadline, Miller is looking at a shorter stint of eight months if she demonstrates good behavior while in prison.

There is no word yet as to what led to the delay of the incarceration although the abovementioned publication notes this is not new seeing that the case, which spanned two years, was laden with a lot of delays. Deadline, however, suggests that issues involving the reality star's health could be one of the reasons.

A couple of Miller's Instagram posts suggested that the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) founder has injured her knee, but she is already getting the treatment she needs.