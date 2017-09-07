Abby Lee Miller Rumors: 'Dance Moms' Alum Reportedly Gets Into Prison Fights

(Photo: Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME) Abby Lee Miller in a promo image for Lifetime's "Dance Moms."

Prison is not supposed to be fun, but Abby Lee Miller's time behind bars is reportedly much worse than everyone expected.

The former "Dance Moms" coach entered the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville, CA in July. However, in less than two months, reports claimed that she has managed to get into fights with other inmates and alienate herself. It also seems that she is on the verge of a breakdown, as one of her fellow inmates revealed that she has been crying a lot.

"She has these fits of hysterical crying," Miller's former fellow inmate Holli Coulman told Life & Style. "A very good friend of mine described it as 'bats--t crazy crying.' She's been cleaning the bathrooms, toilets, and showers. The staff shine flashlights in her face and make comments, and the inmates want to see her taken down a peg."

On another note, the 51-year-old is reportedly planning to publish a book about her life behind bars once she gets out. Miller is even believed to have already hired a ghostwriter to pen her post-prison autobiography. Sources revealed to Radar Online that the no-nonsense dance instructor has been "tipping off the writer with info" for the book that comes out as soon as she is done serving her time.

Miller is scheduled to appear in an upcoming episode of "Dance Moms." Next week's installment will see the strict coach head back to the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) Studio after three weeks of being away, but she does not get the warm welcome she initially expected.

A sneak peak for episode 21 titled "Ashlee's Big Decision - Part 1" shows Miller telling everyone that she only came back to the studio because she was forced to do so. As expected, her comment sparked anger from the teen dancers' mothers.

The seventh season of "Dance Moms" airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.