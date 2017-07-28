Abby Lee Miller Talks Fears and Thoughts About Prison Life, Crime That Got Her There and 'Dance Moms' Alum Maddie Ziegler

Abby Lee Miller definitely had a lot to say before she began her prison sentence.

REUTERS/Elizabeth Daley Reality TV show star Abby Lee Miller leaves the federal courthouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., on November 2, 2015.

It is no secret that the reality star had been sentenced to over a year in prison after she pleaded guilty hiding bankruptcy assets and failing to report an international transaction.

Miller finally started her prison sentence last July 12 but before going behind bars, she sat down with Jedediah Bila of "The View" for a two-hour one-on-one interview special titled "Abby Tells All."

During the interview, the former "Dance Moms" coach spoke about the fears she had about prison, which mostly had to do with the lifestyle and the food.

"I don't think there's a salad bar and I doubt there's going to be a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables. I'm gonna go away for a long time and they're gonna have whatever they have, and that's what I have to eat," Miller told Bila during the interview.

The reality star and disgraced dance instructor also shared some thoughts about the crime that sent her to prison. Miller didn't put the blame entirely on herself, saying that she had made a lot of mistakes especially with the people she had trusted. However, she did admit that it was her mistake for not following the rules.

Speaking about the dangers of prison life and the possibility of getting attacked once inside, Miller admitted that she is "petrified."

"I hope it won't be as bad as I imagine," she said.

But prison aside, Miller also shared her thoughts about her former protégé, Maddie Ziegler, whose popularity had grown tremendously after collaborating with international singer Sia.

"I don't think, had she not been at my studio, she would be where she is today. And I can confidently say that," Miller said.