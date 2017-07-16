Abby Lee Miller Turns Self In, Undergoes Counseling Prior to Serving 366-Day Sentence

REUTERS/Elizabeth Daley Reality TV show star Abby Lee Miller leaves at the federal courthouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., on November 2, 2015. According to reports, Miller's prison term will begin on July 12 instead of June 30.

"Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller is now ready to face the consequences of her wrong financial decisions. Earlier last week, she turned herself in to the authorities to start serving her 366-day prison sentence.

According to her lawyer, Miller was set to complete her obligations as instructed by the court. On July 12, the reality dance star was reportedly caught on camera heading inside the FCI Victorville facility in Victorville, California, where she would serve her sentence for a year and one day. She arrived at the facility at around noon of Wednesday, accompanied by her lawyer Robert Ridge.

"This is an extremely emotional day for Ms. Miller. Earlier today, Ms. Miller expressed to us that she is looking forward to starting the process of completing her obligations set by the Court. She has accepted that this matter will never truly be 'behind her,' but this chapter of the process has begun and there is now an end in sight," said Ridge in a statement.

Last May, Miller was ordered by the court of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to surrender on June 30 after she was found guilty of bankruptcy fraud. It was then postponed to a later date. Aside from serving 366 days in prison, she was also ordered to pay a fine amounting to $40,000.

Before she turned herself in, Miller was still able to shoot a special episode with a Lifetime journalist, where she talked about her impending imprisonment. The footage of her heading into the jail will also be featured in the said episode, which does not have an air date yet as of this writing.

According to reports, Miller also hired someone who used to work in law enforcement to help her gear up for her stay in prison. Her preparation included two months of counseling on how she would be able to endure life in jail.