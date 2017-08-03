Abby Lee Miller's First Day in Prison Detailed by Former Inmate

Former "Dance Moms" coach Abby Lee Miller is currently serving her 366-day sentence behind bars at the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville, California. A former inmate revealed how the reality star fared in her first three weeks.

REUTERS/Elizabeth Daley/File Photo Reality TV show star Abby Lee Miller begins her life behind bars

Speaking to Life & Style Magazine, Holli Coulman shared that the dance coach is not exactly having the time of her life. When she surrendered herself last month, Miller shed buckets of tears on the first day alone.

"She had just gone through the strip search and that's pretty hard to take." In addition, the people around her, guards included, do not treat her like the celebrity she once was.

She continues, "The staff shines flashlights in her face and make comments. The inmates want to see her taken down a peg."

Miller is not exactly popular in prison because of her reputation. While she was in "Dance Moms," she was difficult to deal with. She was tough on her students. And she often got into fights with their moms.

But give her a little time and Miller might have her horde of minions. According to Coulman, younger inmates take interest in her as a dance coach. And she would be willing to give them lessons outside and a lot of people would grab the opportunity.

Prior to the upcoming premiere of "Dance Moms," Lifetime will broadcast the exclusive interview Miller had with "The View" co-host Jedidiah Bila.

In the interview, which was taken a few days before her first day behind bars, she talks about her fears as well as her hopes for the future. As previously reported, Miller also asked to be acknowledged for the success of her former pupil, Maddie Ziegler, who is best known as Sia's muse.

Miller is serving time for bankruptcy fraud. After her one year and one day sentence, she will be on a two-year probation.

More updates should follow.