Abby Miller Rumors: Delay in former 'Dance Moms' Star's Arrest due to Personal and Health Reasons?

After it was reported that "Dance Moms" Abby Lee Miller would begin her prison term today, it has been revealed that her arrest has been postponed to July 12, allegedly because of the TV personality's personal and health reasons.

According to an exclusive report of Entertainment Tonight, it is confirmed that Miller will not be turning herself to the authorities today as the beginning date of her prison term has been postponed for still some unknown reasons. However, according to Deadline, Miller's personal and health reasons are the main factors that led to the delay of her arrest.

To recall, the "Dance Moms" star was sentenced to a one-year and one-day prison term on May 9 for counts of fraud offenses. Apart from serving her prison term, the court has also ordered her to pay $40,000 and a $120,000 judgment for the currency-reporting violation charges against her. While there is a possibility that Miller's prison term may not go beyond eight months, if she exhibits good behavior behind bars, she will still be under supervised release for two years.

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that despite her pending arrest and the earlier reported bad blood between her and Lifetime Network, Miller was still able to film for a TV special on her sentencing, supposedly to be shown on the said network as well. An incognito source has revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the special was taped in Los Angeles and was covered by a news reporter. Reportedly, the special is riveting and emotional as Miller was no holds-barred as she talked about her ordeals.

"My friends and colleagues have shed tears because of my careless mistakes. I have accepted responsibility for my actions and plead guilty to the two charges against me. I know that my future is uncertain. I can only assure you that I will never be in front of a court again," Miller said after the promulgation of the verdicts on the charges made against her.