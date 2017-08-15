ABC Lets Shonda Rhimes Go; Netflix Makes Biggest Acquisition Yet

Facebook/greysanatomy Promotional image for "Grey's Anatomy" season 13

Netflix has been working hard to bring the best to its subscribers, despite being left behind by Disney. In a move to replace the gaping hole that Disney left, Netflix has recently reported that it has made its biggest acquisition yet: "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal" showrunner, Shona Rhimes. She has been lured away from her longtime home in ABC Studios and will be taking Shondaland with her to the streaming giant.

"Shonda Rhimes is one of the greatest storytellers in the history of television," said Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos. "Her work is gripping, inventive, pulse-pounding, heart-stopping, taboo-breaking television at its best. I've gotten the chance to know Shonda and she's a true Netflixer at heart — she loves TV and films, she cares passionately about her work, and she delivers for her audience. We're so excited to welcome her to Netflix."

Meanwhile, further reports also put some fans at ease as it was revealed that Rhimes will continue to work on her currently airing shows like the critically acclaimed and award-winning series "Grey's Anatomy." She will also be part of the final season of "Scandal" and the continuation of "TGIT." Considering Rhimes' contract was set to expire in June 2018, the news of her move to Netflix left some fans a little baffled. Apparently, a series of negotiations ensued and Rhimes gave ABC Studios proper notice before making her decision to join Sarandos.

Netflix also recently acquired Millarworld, which is responsible for the hit movie "Kickass" and "Kingsman." Given their recent activity, it seems that fans can expect the streaming giant to release more original content in the following years to come. After all, Rhimes' deal with Netflix is reportedly a multi-year contract. While waiting for what they have in store for the fans, "Grey's Anatomy" and " How to Get a Way with Murder" is currently available on Netflix.