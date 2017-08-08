Above-Average Activity Predicted for 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season

It has been predicted that the Atlantic Basin will be experiencing above average activity this hurricane season.

Reuters/Jonathan Drake A large electronic billboard urges people to evacuate the Charleston and coastal areas before the arrival of Hurricane Matthew, in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., October 7, 2016.

In the latest update made by the Colorado State University, the number of storms predicted for this year's hurricane season has increased to 16 named storms and eight hurricanes, three of which could be Category 3 or even stronger.

It should be recalled that in the July 5 update, CSU only called 15 storms and back in April, the initial forecast was only 11 storms. The latest update definitely shows a big increase in the predicted activity in the Atlantic.

This forecast is above the Atlantic Basin's 30-year average which is 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

Of the 16 named storms, five have already occurred namely tropical storms Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don and Emily, but are nonetheless included in the seasonal forecast.

Sadly, while the season is already over one-third over, the busiest quarter has yet to occur. The hurricane season runs from June to November but most of the storms could be expected within the period of August all the way to October.

2016 also saw an above-average Atlantic activity with 15 named storms and seven hurricanes, four of which were major ones. However, the seasons before showed milder activities.

This season's above-average activity is highly influenced by the El Niño phenomenon which is set to go into neutral conditions.

El Niño naturally occurs in the Pacific Ocean; however, it holds considerable effects throughout the world. Take this hurricane season for example. Previous forecasts showed below average activity due to a predicted weak to moderate El Niño phenomenon. But now that the predictions have shifted towards neutral conditions, it has affected the Atlantic hurricane season thus increasing the likelihood of storms.

Around two hurricanes will make landfall on U.S. soil, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, so it would definitely be better for people to be prepared.