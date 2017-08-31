'Absolver' Gameplay News: Trailer Shows Two Prospects Fighting for Supremacy

Facebook/DevolverDigitalGames "Absolver" is currently available on PS4 and PC.

Sloclap and Devolver Digital have released the new trailer for the martial arts-focused action role-playing video game, "Absolver."

According to Gamasutra, the highly anticipated game is currently available in its digital form for PlayStation 4 and PC, while the physical set is up for grabs only for a limited time courtesy of Special Reserve Games.

"Absolver" is reportedly the most pre-ordered game in Devolver Digital's history as it seems players cannot get enough of the exciting action following the adventures of the Prospects as they battle to become one of the storied Absolvers. Its trailer shows two warriors helping each other fight common foes, only to face off at the end to determine who is more worthy between them.

In "Absolver," players will explore the plains of Adal and fight different opponents. Because of the game's shared online experience structure, they will also encounter other live players. Gamers have a choice if they want to engage the others in a cooperative PvE or do aggressive PvP combat. Those who will opt to share moves and strategies with other live players will have the opportunity to gain experience points, secure one of the six attributes and get closer to the ultimate path to Absolution.

The RPG also features a unique mechanic where gamers can generate their own school of combat. Here, the creator will serve as the mentor to those who choose to join. The tutor-tutee relationship is said to be a win-win situation since those who learn under the guru will get to use their Combat Deck and the more advanced catalogs that come with it. Sloclap has already announced its plans on expanding the world of "Absolver" in the upcoming free content updates. Three additional features are expected to be included, specifically the ranked matches, the 3 versus 3 mode, and a spectator mode.

Meanwhile, Twinfinite has recently offered sage advice as to how players can heal their Prospects for them to last longer in the game. One sure way to regain lost health is by defeating opponents. Although the urge to fight many enemies at the same time is too appealing, it is said to be best to single out those with full health. Another way is to tap on the heal power by clicking the left d-pad button and using up two shards to regenerate.

