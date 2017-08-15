'Absolver' Gear Customization News: Detailed RPG Options Add to Deep Combat Experience

Steam/Absolver A screenshot of "Absolver," the upcoming online melee action game from Devolver Digital, as featured in its Steam page.

"Absolver" fans have been eagerly anticipating the deep and highly customizable melee combat of the upcoming game. With the recent video trailer released by Devolver Digital and Sloclap, the team behind "Absolver" shows that they have role-playing game style customizations for their players as well when the game comes out near the end of the month of August.

The video just released by the "Absolver" team provides an in-depth introduction to the character customization options that will be coming to the game.

As Digital Devolver took to social media to announce their new trailer, the development studio invited their fans to "Watch the new 'Absolver Character Customization' video feature and learn a bit more about designing your Prospect."

It turns out, by "a bit more," the studio is just revealing a little about the highly detailed character customization segments of the game that would not be out of place in an RPG focused title like "Dragon Age" or "Fallout."

Character customization starts with the fighter itself, where players can choose their Prospect's origin, sex, hair style, and other details. Prospect origins not only provide a background to the fighter's history, but it also affects the color of their skin. As of this time, origins include Ice Marshes, Orate, The Tear, Uring, Lake Ripa, Karshi.

After those, gearing options for a player's Prospect, the game's term for their fighter character, starting from the headgear and going all the way down to boots. Each choice presents players with decisions that can affect how their Prospect fights when they're out in the world.

Among the more popular of these customization choices is the section for the mask, where players can choose from a myriad of options that add a lot of impact to their Prospect's appearance.

"Absolver" is coming out for the PC and the PlayStation 4 later this month. The video below shows off tons of customization options coming to "Absolver" by the time that it launches on Tuesday, Aug. 29.