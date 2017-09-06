'Absolver' Review Roundup: High Praise for Game's Combat System

Facebook/sloclap 'Absolver' was released on Aug. 29.

"Absolver" was released near the end of August, and it looks like Sloclap Creative has a success in their hands.

The reviews are in, and a large majority of them are positive. On GameSpot, the game had a score of 8 out of 10. The publication praised the game's combat and described it as "incredibly rewarding," while also scoring points for the gorgeous art design. Its multiplayer mode also offered a good balance of light and heavy. Overall, GameSpot concluded that "there's no other game quite like Absolver."

In its review, IGN also applauded the game's combat system, particularly the feature that allows players to study an enemy's moves. The enemy in this case can be either an NPC or an actual player. However, the review also stated that the game lacked story, which made the game "feel like a work in progress." IGN's Leif Johnson was able to finish the nebulous story at level 36, even though "Absolver" had a limit of 60. In general, though, "Absolver" was a buy for the publication.

Over at Polygon, "Absolver" was described to be a "martial arts-focused take on the Dark Souls formula that more than hits its mark." The review praised the game's unique tone, as well as its online feature. Like GameSpot and IGN, Polygon also had high marks for the game's combat system.

"Absolver recognizes its singular goal of building a robust, satisfying martial arts combat system. It leans into those strengths, and it's a better game for it," the review concluded.

And while most reviews were positive, "Absolver" had a mixed user reception on Steam. This was based on over 4,000 user reviews.

For those who are unaware, "Absolver" is an online multiplayer combat game that puts players in a Prospect's shoes. The Prospect has the goal of joining the elite group known as Absolvers, but there will be some challenges along the way.

"Absolver" was released on Aug. 29. A special edition comes with a physical Prospect's Mask.