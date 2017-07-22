'Absolver' Special Edition Comes With Actual Prospect's Mask

Facebook/sloclap 'Absolver' will be released on Aug. 29.

Devolver Digital will be releasing a special edition of their upcoming game "Absolver," which will come with a physical Prospect's Mask.

The special edition of the game will only be available in limited stock. Fans who purchase this edition of "Absolver" will be able to get stickers and an art book along with the game. But perhaps the most exciting part about the special edition is the inclusion of a 1:1 scale model of the Prospect's Mask, which is also featured in the game.

There will be both a PlayStation 4 special edition and a PC special edition. The PS4 special edition includes a limited-run physical copy of the game, while the PC special edition includes a Steam key. Interested buyers should take action immediately because only 3,250 copies of each PS4 and PC special editions are available.

Those who pre-order the game--whether the standard version or special edition--will get two in-game downloadable contents. These are the Labyrinth Prospect mask and the Uring Priest gear set. The "Absolver" special edition costs $75, while the standard version costs $27 (down from $30 with a discount).

Some of the gameplay was recently showcased at the Electronic Entertainment Expo. IGN was able to get exclusive footage and sat down with Sloclap Creative Director Pierre Tarno and Devolver Digital PR Stephanie Tinsley to talk about the game.

It was revealed that there are four combat styles that players can take advantage of in the game, though they will only be able to choose from three in the beginning since the drunken fighting style needs to be unlocked. The video previewed the drunken fighting style, which was inspired by Jackie Chan's movies. This style looks funny but it is certainly effective.

Players can also learn combat styles from their mentors or be the ones to teach other gamers by creating a school of martial arts. They will also have access to a combat deck editor, which lets players create their own unique fighting style.

"Absolver" will be released on Aug. 29.