'Ace Combat 7' Release Date, News: Erusea Jet Fighters Face Invasive Osean Federation in New Trailer

Bandai Namco Entertainment Promotional gameplay still for "Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown."

Bandai Namco Entertainment has released a new trailer for the game "Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown" where fans can see Erusea jet fighters help defend their country's sovereignty from the invasive Osean Federation.

Developers released the said trailer as part of Bandai's presentations in the recent Gamescom 2017 trade show.

The "Ace Combat" franchise started out as a flight simulation action video game when it was first released in 1995. In its eighth main title launch, "Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown," it has evolved into an even more immersive game with a more complex plot.

The new trailer started with Erusea jet fighters chasing an apparently foreign jet identified by its orange-colored body.

The next few scenes then provided more context as to why the nation of Erusea needs to be at war. Princess Rosa Cossette D'Elise can be heard in the background addressing the people of the Kingdom of Erusea and explaining why a war was about to erupt.

The royal explained that the Osean Federation illegally built a "giant space elevator" without their consent. The princess then called the federation's actions a clear "violation of our nation's sovereignty."

However, the path to defending Erusea's sovereignty will not be easy. The kingdom appeared to be experiencing a lot of damage as the Osean Federation was well-known for having a large number of very experienced jet fighters.

In the aspect of the game's story, the trailer also hinted that Princess Rosa was wondering whether going up against the Osean Federation was the right decision, especially after seeing the damage and chaos that the war brought to their nation.

"Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown" was initially expected to be released sometime this year. However, Bandai previously issued a statement to announce a delay that pushed the game's launch to 2018.

In the said statement, Bandai explained: "We would have loved to launch ACE COMBAT 7 at the end of 2017 as we originally intended, but doing so would compromise our goal for the game. We take our art very seriously and that means we have instead chosen to devote additional time and effort to perfect and optimize this newest chapter of the ACE COMBAT saga."