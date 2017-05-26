Acer Announces Nitro 5; Gaming Laptop Has Great Specs for Gamers on a Budget

Taiwan electronics giant Acer has just announced its new entry into the budget gaming market segment, way ahead of the upcoming Computex 2017 event. While gaming specs, the laptop form factor, and the budget price bracket are not the targets that are easy to achieve all at once, Acer looks to have nailed a package that manages to have all three to some degree.

AcerA promo image of the Acer V Nitro gaming laptop on the company's official website.

Laptop users and media have compared this latest offering to another budget laptop with specs suitable enough for gaming — the Dell Inspiron 15 Gaming Laptop. Likewise, the Acer Nitro 5 is a 15-inch laptop with the right components to run the latest games at an acceptable performance level, according to Tech Radar.

The Nitro 5 comes with a wide variety of customization options from various manufacturers, which is uncommon among Original Equipment Manufacturers. Just for the processor alone, Acer offers different chips from Intel and Advanced Micro Devices, according to Endgadget. Choices for the Central Processing Unit includes the seventh generation CPUs from Intel, including the Core i5 and i7. Buyers can also choose among the AMD FX, A10, A12 and FX APU chips as well.

The graphics card, the component that can make or break a gaming build, is tied to the choice of processor. Intel CPUs get paired up with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Graphics Processing Unit, while AMD chips will go with the AMD Radeon RX550 GPU.

Both the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and the AMD Radeon RX550 has been especially noted for providing some of the best performance per dollar value in the market today.

The screen is a 15.6-inch full High Definition display that features a 1,920 by 1,080-pixel resolution using In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, ensuring great visuals even when viewed at an angle.

The Nitro 5 can come with up to a huge 32 GB of Double Data Rate Type 4 (DDR4) memory, and has options to include solid state drives up to 512 GB in size, which can be further augmented with up to 2 TB with a conventional hard drive unit, for even more storage.