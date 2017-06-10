Acer Aspire GX-281 Specs News: Solid Gaming Computer With Budget-Friendly Price Tag

Considering the rise of the gaming industry, Acer has made a few adjustments in its strategies to make sure that they are able to compete in the market. Recently, the tech giant launched a new gaming PC, the Aspire GX-281. Acer has made sure that the affordable price tag doesn't sacrifice the performance of their product which makes it a must buy for gamers on a tight budget.

Acer Promotional picture for the Acer Aspire GX-281.

"The needs of gamers vary as widely as the games they choose to play," said Acer America's senior director of stationary products, Frank Chang, as reported by International Business Times. "Our newest gaming machine is built for those wanting ample power to fuel the latest game titles at a modest price. We're confident these gamers will be delighted with the performance provided by AMD's new Ryzen 5 processor and Nvidia's VR-ready graphics."

Acer's newest release has been built to support virtual reality technology all the while making sure that the graphics remain on par with other competitors' products. It operates via Windows 10 Home, equipped with a powerful 3.2 GHz quad-core processor. It supports up to 64 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and a 1 TB hard drive, along with many more features that are sure to entice gamers from all around the world.

The Acer Aspire GX-281 costs $799.99. The price tag raised eyebrows considering that most of the best gaming computers cost a lot more. But the reviews for Acer's newest product does not seem to disappoint. In fact, fans have pointed out that the price tag doesn't say anything about its performance. Acer managed to roll out a new gaming computer without sacrificing what the gamers need to see in their hardware.

Acer Aspire GX-281 is also aesthetically pleasing as it sports a shiny black armor lined with red. Surely, it's not a bad addition to the homes of gamers with a tight budget.