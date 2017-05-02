Acer Leap Ware Release Date, Specs, Price News: Smartwatch With Fitness, Stress Sensors Announced for $139

Acer has rejoined the smartwatch race with the introduction of Leap Ware, a device that not only connects users with their friends and family but also helps them manage their health and fitness goals.

AcerA promotional image for the Acer Leap Ware.

Acer Leap Ware features a 1.6-inch circular LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass SR+ on top for added protection. The watch frame is made from polished stainless steel and has a simple, minimalist design that is apt for daily use. The watch bands are also interchangeable so that users can customize the device according to their preferences.

The smartwatch is powered by a MediaTek MT2523 processor and an MT2511 bio-sensing chip. Both work together to process data in a way that maximizes the device's performance and power efficiency.

As a fitness watch, Acer Leap Ware comes with advanced sensors that monitor heart rate, stamina, stress, and fatigue levels, as well as exposure to ultraviolet rays. The smartwatch also comes with IPX7 water-resistance rating, so users won't have to worry about unexpected downpours while partaking in outdoor activities.

The wearable device is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones, and its functionalities can be accessed through the Liquid Life app. Via the dashboard, users can keep track of calls and texts as well as data gathered by the wearable's many sensors.

Users can also see pre-set goals such as running for a consecutive number of days and biking for a certain distance. Meeting these goals gives users incentives via earning Power Coins, which can be used to redeem items, rewards, and discounts. The app also fosters healthy competition with friends and other users as they try to collect the most number of Power Coins.

In terms of longevity, the Acer Leap Ware's battery life is said to last up to three to five days. As such, users will be able to keep track of all statistics even if he or she is away for the weekend, or when the user simply forgets to charge the night before.

The Acer Leap Ware smartwatch will go on sale in July with a starting price of $139.