Acer Liquid Z6 Max Specs, Release Date: Device Boasts Massive Battery and More in Benchmark

(Photo: Reuters/Yi-ting Chung) A salesperson looks on at an Acer store located in the Guanghua Market area in Taipei, June 15, 2012.

An unannounced new version of the Acer Liquid Z6 from last year has been unveiled, but as a giveaway to participants of the 2017 Taiwan University Games.

According to China Times, the purported Acer Liquid Z6 Max was awarded to those who took part in the event with the General Manager of Acer Taiwan presenting them. The giveaway was made to promote sporting events in the country.

The same report claims that this new Acer Liquid Z6 Max has majority of the specs and features identical save for the hardware and battery.

The device apparently has an unnamed octa-core processor said to be a MediaTek model. It also got a bump in the memory and storage department, now boasting 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of storage. This is four times what the regular Acer Liquid Z6 offers and twice what the Plus versions has.

Like the Acer Liquid Z6 Plus, the upgraded Max version also comes with a 5.5-inch display with full high-definition (HD) screen resolution.

The camera on the back of the Acer Liquid Z6 Max is apparently either a 13 MP like the one on the Acer Liquid Z6 Plus or a better one with 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture.

There is no word on the front-facing snapper, but it is possible that it will have the same 5 MP shooter that the Plus model came in.

The battery was made beefier from 4,080 mAh to 4,670 mAh, which should make for longer hours of usage. Other specs include capacitive keys and a fingerprint scanner.

The Acer Liquid Z6 Max is reportedly priced at 9,900 TWD, which is around $330. This is deemed a bit too expensive considering the makings of device. This convinces GSM Arena that the high price tag could be due to the handset boasting genuine gold components on the body.