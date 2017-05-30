Acer Nitro 5 Specs, Price News: Affordable Laptop for the Budget-Conscious Gamer

If there's anything about gaming that can be very annoying, it's having a PC or a notebook that can't handle the specs and features of a certain game. It leads to lagging and subpar graphics that can really take the fun out of playing. Acer has proposed a solution for this problem via the recent debut of the Nitro 5 series.

Acer Promotional picture for Acer Nitro 5.

The aim of the tech giant is to give consumers a budget-friendly 15.6-inch laptop that won't sacrifice the simple joys of gaming. According to Acer, the key features of the Nitro 5 include consumers being able to decide whether they want it to come with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics and seventh-generation Intel Core i7 processors or AMD Radeon RX550 graphics with seventh-generation AMD A-series processors; dual fans with Acer Coolboost technology that prevents users from having to deal with overheating units; and a design that merges classic and contemporary.

The highlight of the debut of the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop is that it gives consumers a wide range of options that can allow them to tweak the unit according to their needs and budget. From graphics, processors and models to boot-up time, in-game loading and internet support, the Acer Nitro 5 is a true dream for consumers looking for a unit they can afford and adjust to what they want and need.

Another highlight of the Acer Nitro 5 is the fact that users can manually control the fans of the unit, which will allow them to boost up the laptop's speed and cooling ability. And because games are known for causing any unit to overheat, this is a plus for the progressive step that Acer is taking.

The Acer Nitro 5 will be available to purchase in North America in July. The price will start at $799 and specs will vary per region.